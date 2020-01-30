Will Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic be suspended? Australian Open hit by extreme heat

Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals.

An Extreme Heat Policy was introduced last year which gives umpires the power, in certain situations, to suspend matches.

However, that can only come into force on the outside courts. Federer and Djokovic go head-to-head on Rod Laver Arena so it is possible they may have to play their match with the roof closed and the air con switched on. The Australian Open has come up with a Heat Stress Scale which factors in the ‘radiant heat, air temperature, humidity and wind speed’. A rating is then produced between one to five which gives an indication of the relevant action to take. If one is shown then it is deemed ‘temperate playing conditions’. For two the recommendation is to ‘increase hydration’. ‘Apply cooling strategies’ is advised when the figure ticks over three.

Serious action is taken when the rating rises to four – as it did for the start of Ashleigh Barty’s semi-final against Sofia Kenin. Temperatures hit 38 degrees as the world No 1 took on the American with a place in the final up for grabs. That meant the players were guaranteed a 10-minute break at the end of the second set. Federer and Djokovic would get a 10-minute break at the end of the third set if the rating stays the same as their match will be best-of-five sets.

If the Heat Stress Scale reaches the worst possible level five then the referee can suspended play n the outside courts or request the roof is shut on the show courts. The temperature is expected to be 35 degrees at 7pm (8am GMT) for the start of Federer and Djokovic’s clash. Therefore it is reasonable that they could play their match indoors – but any chance of a suspension of play is slim. Meanwhile, Mats Wilander told Express Sport that the hot weather suits Federer more than Djokovic.