Will Smith Reacts To The ‘Will’ Rap Song About Him By Joyner Lucas

Will Smith said he was “humbled” when rapper Joyner Lucas wrote a song about the influence the “Fresh Prince” has had on his career.

The 51-year-old actor personally thanked the rapper in an Instagram video he posted Wednesday, Billboard reported.

“Dude, I am humbled and honored,” he said. “One of the lines you say in there… ‘You inspired people and you don’t even know it’— it has been my intention from day one to really go into the world and just put positive energy and to be able to use my creation to inspire and elevate and empower.”

The line Smith is referencing is when Lucas raps, “Homie’s my idol and don’t even know it.”

The song “Will” includes multiple references to Smith’s acting career, and the music video shows Lucas dressed as Smith from scenes from some of his more notable films like “Bad Boys,” the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “I, Robot,” “I Am Legend,” “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Men in Black.” The rapper repeats “my life is a flick” in the chorus to tie in the movie theme.

Smith seemed to appreciate the “creative” nature of both the song and music video.

“I just love what you’ve done, it’s creative,” he said. “I hope to meet you one day.”

Lucas doesn’t only include references to Smith’s career in his song but also mentions different facets of his life.

“I wanna get married, but none of my shorties remind me of Jada,” he sings in reference to Smith’s wife of nearly 23 years, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Another line references other members of Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow.

“[Expletive] I made it, I look at my son,” he sings. “I’m really elated, I pray that he grow up like Willow or Jaden.”

Lucas’s debut studio album “ADHD” featuring the single “Will” is set for release on Friday.