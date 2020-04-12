Will ‘The Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Still Film? Chris Harrison Gives Update

Much of the world is in a state of uncertainty with COVID-19 on the loose, this includes the beloved shows in the “Bachelor” franchise. While there is no official date of when things can start going back to normal, longtime host of the series Chris Harrison offered an update to fans who are wondering when they can get back to watching their guilty pleasures.

“It’s crushing us right now,” he said of the pandemic and its effect on filming “The Bachelorette” with Clare Crawley, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “We know that this too shall pass and there are bigger problems and bigger fish to fry, but we really wish we were making an incredible show with Clare.”

“I mean, we would be over halfway done [with filming by this point], and Clare might be narrowing down finding the love of her life,” he continued. “How exciting — and I hate that that is stolen from her at this particular time.”

“Maybe we do it all this summer, but if things don’t go as planned with this virus and with this quarantine, maybe we won’t have time to do it all,” Harrison admitted. “So we have to think, ‘OK what is our priority?’ It’s trying to create any content in the interim, and then let’s get ‘The Bachelorette.'”

One thing that Harrison was able to confirm is that production has re-opened casting men for Clare’s season.

“We are going to continue casting, so if you have someone… let us know,” he told girlfriend and ET host Lauren Zima.

As for “Bachelor In Paradise,” the spinoff that takes contestants from the most recent and prior season of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and throws them together on an island to find love, Harrison revealed that they might spice things up by inserting some of the cast from another of their spinoff shows, “Listen To Your Heart.”

“BIP” typically tapes in Mexico in June and given that “The Bachelorette” hasn’t even started filming, that leaves some open slots for hopeful beachgoers.

“Maybe that’s the move — we got some great cast members that you guys are about to be introduced to on Monday, and I think people are going to fall in love with them and connect with them the way they do with Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants,” Harrison said.

“So maybe that’s a way to get there faster, I don’t know!”

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.