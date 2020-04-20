Will The ‘Sister Wives’ Have A Tell-All Episode?

The most recent season of “Sister Wives” has come to a close with episodes featuring the events of the Brown family’s lives over the course of 2019. However, the TLC series will be featuring without one key element of seasons past—the usual “Tell-All” episode which sees the family reunite and discuss the events that unfolded.

According to a schedule for the cable channel, a “Tell-All” episode will not air on April 19, marking a change for the show, which has usually seen Kody, Meri, Robyn, Janelle and Christine Brown usually congregate with a host (past ones have included Tamron Hall and SuChin Pak) and go over some of the stuff fans saw unfold on-screen over the season, as well as share some behind-the-scenes looks that may have been omitted previously. In past years, the episode usually unearthed more of the family’s feelings about their situations and also revealed where they stood on certain issues months after they were filmed.

It is unclear why the Tell-All is not happening this time around. The TLC schedule shows the 10 p.m. timeslot the show was airing in occupied by “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” which could mean a “Tell-All” was never planned. However, the lack of a tell-all could also be chalked up to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

While the Tell-All is not a live episode, the pandemic has shut down production on all film projects, and depending on when the episode may have been planned on, camera crews potentially may not have been able to get to Flagstaff to sit down with the Browns. As such, the episode could have been scrapped.

Because no tell-all is taking place, fans may then still need to wait for more information in regards to the issues the family faced—including their struggles to find more permanent residences in Flagstaff before building on Coyote Pass, as well as Kody and Meri addressing their marriage and the lack of intimacy they have during a therapy session.

However, the family still seems certain that the birth of Evie K will be the last time fans see them on their television screens. While a new season has not yet been confirmed (and likely would not air until 2021), following the conclusion of the official Season Finale episode, Kody, Christine and Janelle all took to Twitter to thank fans for tuning in and seemingly hinted that they would be back again.