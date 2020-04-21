Will US troops stop guarding Syrian oil fields? Negative oil prices provide that extra bit of coronavirus surrealism

US benchmark oil futures plummeted to negative numbers on Monday, as if the coronavirus epidemic hadn’t already pushed the world into the Twilight Zone. Social media took time to appreciate the icing on a very surreal cake.

Futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – the US oil benchmark fuel – plunged over 100 percent on Monday to a record-breaking -$37.63, the first time going negative in history and a bizarre event by any measure. Even if it hadn’t happened in the midst of a pandemic that has laid waste to the US and many other countries’ economies, it would be a shock.

The contracts expire on Tuesday, and a total collapse in oil demand – given the lockdowns keeping most of the world’s population from driving or flying anywhere – combined with a glut of supply apparently forcing some oil tankers to linger offshore for lack of places to store their contents has made the contracts worse than worthless. Despite the claims of some on social media, however, one can’t go to the gas station and demand payment to fill up one’s tank.

#OilPrice drops more than 100%…that means sellers are PAYING buyers to take the oil from them – because they dont have any place left to store it.Somehow this makes absolute sense in the post-truth, Corona driven, dystopian world we live in. — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) April 20, 2020

Even as the country enters uncharted economic territory, the one-track mind of some in the American media establishment could only filter this news through the prism of Orange Man Bad. By one count, it took less than a minute for the jackals to pounce.

30 seconds. It took 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/gtZ0DJD9Fg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 20, 2020

Well, he now owns theBiggest unemployment numberThe most times and the biggest stock market dropsThe biggest oil price drop in historyMost deaths due to stupid. Still few testsStill no PPE.MAGA. pic.twitter.com/ZVuLKnsGw4 — Christopher THIS AINT THE FLU Titus (@TitusNation) April 20, 2020

Others imagined a new future for American foreign policy now that the Pentagon would presumably no longer be plundering Middle Eastern petroleum.

No longer necessary for US troops to guard Syrian oil fields, presumably? — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 20, 2020

America looking at the trillions it has spent in war only to have oil cost less than a bottle of Coke! 😂😂😂 #OilPrice#crudeoilpic.twitter.com/UNxvpfG9th — Ａｙｅｓｈａ (@Aishaijazz) April 20, 2020

Plenty of armchair ‘investors’ were willing to weigh in…

Like most people who spent their 20s with 3-figure savings and 5-figure debt, I barely understand this #OilPrice graph but hate being left out of twitter moments even more.I like the navy + black background combo: elegant but alarming.*eats another avocado toast* pic.twitter.com/q7fiLBjoKW — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) April 20, 2020

I would like to buy 2 barrels of oil…keep the change #oilprice#OilCrashpic.twitter.com/50d7QT85Pp — Benonwine (@benonwine) April 20, 2020

…and price comparisons were numerous.

A barrel of oil is now cheaper than a pint of beer.$4 #oilpricepic.twitter.com/uhw3j6XrA4 — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) April 20, 2020

Things you can now buy for a dollar. #oilpricepic.twitter.com/V7fgk9hmIq — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 20, 2020

new $MCD dollar menu.$CL_F$USO$WTIpic.twitter.com/P62XxCgsTw — Mr. Dr. Professor Dwyane (@Dwyanosaurus) April 20, 2020

Oil played a starring role in a few memes.

Who did this? 😂😂😂 #OilPricepic.twitter.com/ErZqqsvtKo — Christopher Farai (@ChrisCharamba) April 20, 2020

Trump’s oil advisers right now explaining things to him #OilPricepic.twitter.com/opOGha7LOv — KingDead (@KingDeadWolf) April 20, 2020

OPEC slashed production by nearly 10 million barrels per day starting next month, though given continuing lockdowns, it may not be enough. At least we now know who will be blamed if it isn’t.

