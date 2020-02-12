William ‘tentative’ at BAFTAs: Concerns ‘public would turn against him’ after Harry move

PRINCE WILLIAM, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38, attended the BAFTAs together on Sunday night. The couple, who have been married since 2011, put on a united front, but an expert has claimed Prince Harry drama has left William feeling “tentative”.

Prince William attended the BAFTAs 2020 with his wife of almost a decade the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. He rubbed shoulders with stars and made a speech at the glitzy event.

He also shrugged off a joke made by US actor Brad Pitt and read by his co-star Margot Robbie, making light of Prince Harry’s recent decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member and to leave the UK to live in North American for part of the year. Fifty-six year old Brad did not attend the awards, but wrote a speech anyway, which his female co-star read out. Margot Robbie told the crowd, gesturing to the award: “Oh and he also says he’s going to name this Harry, because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.” Kate and William were seen laughing the joke off, although the risky statement was perhaps quite close to the bone for the Duke of Cambridge, Harry’s older brother. While Kate and William put on a public face at the awards, a body language expert suggested he “might have been expecting some sort of a ‘Harry and Meghan backlash’ from the public after the couple quit so sensationally.”

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: “He looked a bit more tentative on his first appearance after the drama and, knowing the massive popularity of his brother, it’s easy to wonder if he was concerned royal fans might divide and somehow turn against him. “Their cheering and screaming reception did seem to bolster a relieved-looking William on his first outing but it’s fair to say that his body language signals with Kate since Harry and Meghan’s departure do suggest she’s not just stepping up to support her husband but even having a more active and at times dominant role than she did before as a result of all the dramas.” However, despite the loud and excited greeting the crowd gave the royals, William still seemed anxious, according to the expert. She said: “Some of William’s more tentative-looking signals were on show at the BAFTA awards. His beaming smile was in place on arrival and his eye expression suggested excitement, but his barrier and self-comfort rituals hinted at some inner anxieties and even a return of the more ‘shy Wills’ that he had seemed to have outgrown.

“When his arms hung down at his sides they looked at an awkward angle, which is unusual for a man with a military background.” William showed a number of physical signs of this anxiety, according to the expert. These include thumb-picking and a tight upper lip. Judi said: “There were some subtle thumb-picking gestures, suggesting a lack of self-confidence. “His upper lip was often quite tight as he smiled, making it a mixed-purpose, suppressed gesture of social pleasure tinged with some anxiety. His creation of body barriers, by either clutching one side of his jacket or touching his hands together in front of his torso, would suggest a desire to feel safe or less exposed.” However, it appears the Duchess of Cambridge has been stepping up to support her husband, according to her body language. Kate’s more animated body language counterbalances William’s new nervousness, Judi suggests.

“Kate’s response to William’s more tentative-looking approach has been to become more active and animated than usual, often leading the conversations with their hosts and smiling and laughing to project raised levels of confidence,” the body language expert explained. “She’s often been holding her clutch bag out at her side rather than in front of her torso as a barrier and enjoying some upbeat interaction with the fans waiting alongside the red carpet.” However, it seems in some ways the role of emotional support for her husband might be taking a toll on Kate behind the scenes. Judi said: “Her support for her husband during what must be a challenging time for both of them looks subtle but strong, but in between her widest smiles it has also been possible to catch moments when her facial expression will drop in a way that it never seemed to when she was wearing her perfect Middleton smile in the past. “We can catch glimpses of a more serious and even watchful Kate too now, hinting at just how much effort she is putting into bringing up three small children and probably acting as strength and support for her husband too.”