Windows 10 news: Microsoft might be about to kill this iconic feature

MICROSOFT might be planning to scrap an iconic Windows 10 feature that’s been around since the operating system was introduced back in 2015. Here’s how it might affect you.

Microsoft could be planning to ditch Live Tiles from its Windows 10 operating system, according to a new report from WindowsLatest. The publication, citing sources familiar with the matter, claims Microsoft is planning to oust the iconic feature in favour of static icons in Windows 10 20H2 – the second major upgrade for the popular computer operating system expected to debut in the second-half of this year.

Live Tiles first launched on Microsoft’s now abandoned Windows Phone 7 operating system. The idea behind the feature was to give users icons that would provide live updates at a glance, such as a message from a friend or family member being displayed for instance. But, as noted by WindowsLatest, the Redmond firm appears to have curtailed updates for Live Tiles in recent Windows 10 builds, suggesting it could be shelved in the near future. Of course, nothing about the removal of Live Tiles from Windows 10 has been officially confirmed by Microsoft.

That said, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if the American tech giant did ditch the long-standing feature, primarily because Windows 10X doesn’t have them. Windows 10X is a new version of Windows 10 that was announced back in October last year. The operating system is designed for dual-screen and foldable PCs set to debut later this year. In fact, Microsoft’s own Surface Neo will run Windows 10X when it lands at the tail end of this year. If Live Tiles are indeed removed from Windows 10, it certainly wouldn’t be the only way in which Microsoft is seemingly integrating the two operating systems.