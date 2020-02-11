Windows 10 shock: Why millions are at still risk by not following this update advice

Windows 10 is officially the most popular desktop operating system on the planet. The latest figures from NetMarketShare show Microsoft’s latest and greatest software now accounts for a massive huge 57.08 percent of all desktop operating system installs worldwide – that’s up from 53.6 percent in December 2019.

While that might sound like the sort of news that’d have the Champagne corks popping at the firm’s HQ in Redmond, there is a worrying side to the latest statistics.

Although Windows 10 has taken a huge lead over its rivals it might not be doing quite as well as hoped. Last month, Microsoft announced that it would be ending support for its older Windows 7 operating system leaving millions at a much higher risk of attack fro hacker and malware.

It was thought this threat would have all Windows 7 users rushing to hit the upgrade button …but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

If the latest stats are to be believed then a whopping 25.6 percent of PC owners are still using this outdated and unsupported software. This number is only slightly lower than it was in December and means millions are putting themselves at a much higher risk of attack and the threat is serious.

Microsoft has been warning users for months that using Windows 7 could lead to PCs and personal data being placed a risk.

