‘Winds Of Winter’ Author Busy Writing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

George RR Martin is busy finishing “Winds of Winter” amid the nationwide social distancing and lockdown because of the coronavirus COVID-19. The author is aware of the risks involved because his age and physical condition and that is why he is currently in self-imposed quarantine. He has revealed that he is using this time to finish his next book.

The elderly are particularly at risk from the coronavirus. Martin is aware of this, and in a recent blog post he assured his fans that he is alright and that he is taking all necessary precautions to stay safe.

The author is in a remote, isolated location with only one of his staff members to keep him company. He has decided to not go into town or see anyone until the authorities confirm that it is safe to go outside.

Martin has decided to close some of his business ventures like the Jean Cocteau Cinema and the non-profit Stagecoach Foundation as a precaution. He is keeping Beastly Books open because very few customers are in the shop at any given time. The author has cancelled all events like books signings and readings, and he has promised to close the store too if the situation requires.

The best way to pass the time while in lockdown is to read, according to the author. Martin himself is busy writing “Winds of Winter.” “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms,” he teased.

In a previous interview, Martin teased that the next book will begin with a couple of “big” battles. He also promised that there will be “plenty of deaths.”

When will “Winds of Winter” be released? Martin has promised to have the manuscript ready by August this year. He said that he will have it in his hands when he goes to New Zealand for the worldcon. It will take a few months for the publishers to launch the book around the world after the manuscript is ready.