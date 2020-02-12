Winds of Winter theory: George RR Martin intends Jon Snow and Arya Stark to become LOVERS

THE WINDS OF WINTER and A Dream of Spring could see Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin introduce a romance between Jon Snow and Arya Stark, according to a popular new fan theory.

They were thought to be brother and sister, but Game of Thrones soon revealed that Jon Snow was Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Nevertheless, he remains related by blood to Arya Stark thanks to his mother Lyanna, yet that never stopped an incestuous relationship between Westeros’ houses. They may not have known it for a time, but Jon and Daenerys became lovees before realising Aegon was her nephew.

Following her bout of wrath in the final episodes of Game of Thrones, Jon knew he had to put down the Mad Queen. But what if George RR Martin’s plan for his last two books will see Jon fall in love with Arya instead, giving them a slightly different ending in A Song of Ice and Fire’s The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring? This is the claim of a popular new theory penned by gr8ful_bread on the ASOIAF Reddit. This fan wrote: “For me, this is a plot-line that the show could’ve easily punted on because of the incest topic but makes sense within the books.”

They continued: “If Dany and Jon fall in love in the books, but Dany starts to go the route of Tyrant and threatens Jon’s Stark family, that could be the beginning of their end. “Which of course leaves open the possibility of George’s original intention; a romance between Jon and Arya. “Of all the endings presented in the show, Arya’s ‘sail West’ conclusion seems the least plausible to me. “I believe it is possible that George may intend to end the story with Jon and Arya intermingled. Whether that is North of the Wall or otherwise.”

It’s certainly possible, seeing as Martin has confirmed that Game of Thrones was “an end, not the end” of A Song of Ice and Fire. Speaking with Welt, Martin was asked if having seen Game of Thrones finish his story before he could in the books put him under pressure. The author said: “People know an end – not the end. “The makers of the TV series overtook me, which I didn’t expect.”

The 71-year-old added: “Nevertheless I continue what I’ve been doing for years: I still try to finish first the next book Winds Of Winter and then the follow-up novel A Dream Of Spring. “These are the things I concentrate on. After that, we will see.” The comment that fans have seen “an end – not the end” will come as quite the shock. After all, Martin has said in previous interviews how the main plot points of his planned narrative for remaining books The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring are what he told the Game of Thrones showrunners and what manifested in the final episodes.