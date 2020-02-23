Winds of Winter theory: Will Winds of Winter explain Daenerys Game of Thrones CHANGE?

DAENERYS TARGARYEN seemed to change pretty surprisingly in the final series of Game of Thrones – but will The Winds of Winter explain why?

The Winds of Winter is George RR Martin’s sixth book in his incredible series. The A Song of Ice and Fire series has seen some incredible plot lines come to light, but the HBO series has somewhat altered some of Martin’s vision. However, could The Winds of Winter correct the mistakes of Game of Thrones?

One of the biggest things to come out of the final series of Game of Thrones was the massive changes in Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke. The Mother of Dragons was always someone who tried to protect the innocent in the series before the finale, offering water to dying slaves and caring for her dragons. However, in a change which many viewers considered to be completely out of the blue, Daenerys decided to burn down King’s Landing, despite already having won the battle. She was desperate to be queen and while her victory seemed to be certain, she was determined to bring fire and chaos to the kingdoms, much to her lover and nephew Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) dismay. The Batman cast: Who is playing Catwoman in new movie? Star want to ‘honour’ fans

Eventually, this got too much for him, and Jon, seeing she would possibly kill many more people in her quest for supposed peace, he stabs her in the heart after declaring her his queen “now and always.” For many fans, Daenerys character shift did not chime will with fans and for many, they felt there was not significant enough groundwork done to make this a believable twist for the character. However, in one blog, a theorist has attempted to work out whether Daenerys’ changes have actually been tracked in previous books, and therefore, would continue throughout the unreleased books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. In all the things we have seen her, Daenerys has always been fairly black and white, with a clear sense of what she believes to be right and wrong. Elton John illness: What’s wrong with Elton John? Will he continue tour? Star STOPS gig

She believed she was destined to liberate Westeros and avenge her father’s death, but this resolve means she is often isolated and forced into the realisation that many others do not see her as the liberator she hopes to be. According to Inverse, A Dance With Dragons is the key to why this fact was not properly explored and that history comes in the character of Aegon VI Targaryen, or Young Griff. Young Griff is the son of Daenerys’ brother Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Elia Martell – making him her nephew. Young Griff was believed to have been killed at King’s Landing, however the book suggested Varys has spirited the real Aegon from King’s Landing and groomed him to become king.

He sent him to another person, Jon Connington, who kept him alive. If this was kept in the series, the blog suggests, Aegon would have given Daenerys little choice to be the conqueror she ended up being forced to become, as Aegon would have taken on the role as the fierce warmonger when he was old enough. In the series, however, the only way in which Daenerys’ change is accounted for is in her feeling isolated and apart from the others in Westeros, especially given Jon Snow’s adoption into the Westeros establishment through his link to the Starks. But, in The Winds of Winter, will George RR Martin right some of the wrongs of the series?