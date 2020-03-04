Winds of Winter update: Is The Winds of Winter finished?

WINDS OF WINTER is the upcoming book from George RR Martin – but is it finally finished?

Is The Winds of Winter finished?

George RR Martin is a huge deal in the fantasy world, having given the world A Song of Ice and Fire. The book series has taken the world by storm, as well as its HBO series Game of Thrones. But for fans of the series who are waiting for its sixth instalment, The Winds of Winter, is the new book finished?

Is The Winds of Winter finished? The Winds of Winter has been in the works for years now, with it being the longest wait fans have ever had to deal with for a book from George RR Martin. The first book, A Game of Thrones, was released in 1996, with the second book, A Clash of Kings, following shortly after in 1998. After this, Martin completed the third book in very quick succession, with A Storm of Swords coming out in 2000.

However, A Storm of Swords marked the last quick release novel, as the fourth book, A Feast for Crows, came out in 2005. This was followed by A Dance with Dragons, which came out in 2011, and sadly in 2020 no sixth book has arrived. This means fans have been waiting almost 10 years for the book, and at the beginning of the year fans were expecting a happy announcement telling them the book would be arriving on shelves soon. There are concerns over the way the TV series may have forced him to delay his process, given the way the series ended was very different to that which he imagined.

Speaking to a German website last year, he said: “People know an ending, but not the ending. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.” David Benioff and D B Weiss, the Game of Thrones series’ creators, had special consultations with Martin to give them ideas for the upcoming plot in books which he had not yet written. However, the final series of Game of Thrones made some viewers incredibly angry, with many furious at how the show ended as they saw Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) kill his lover and aunt, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke.) This was just one of the storylines which made fans furious, and it led to speculation Martin would be changing his story in order to meet the expectations of fans.

While information on if the book is finished is yet to be shared, the release date may have been hinted at. Martin has announced he will be attending the 78th WorldCon event in New Zealand in 2020, which is the World Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention. In 2019, George RR Martin was named the Master of Ceremonies at Worldcon, and in a jokey Twitter post, a NZ airline offered Martin free air fare to their country so he can finish The Winds of Winter in peace. In a blog post Martin replied to this, saying: “If I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon 2020, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. “Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine.”

The dates of the convention are July 29 to August 2, 2020, meaning Martin has a few months left to finish it before a likely Christmas release. Some fans still doubt he will have this done, given he has been working on the scripts for House of the Dragon, the HBO spin-off about the House of Targaryen, since the beginning of this year. However, Martin has also stated in interview he will not be too involved in that show until the book is finished, so fans can be hopeful of a 2020 release. With that being said, it looks unlikely the book is finished yet, given we have had no announcement of such.

