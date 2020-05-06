Wirecard chairman voices support for embattled CEO -…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

FRANKFURT, April 30 – The chairman of Wirecard’s supervisory board, Thomas Eichelmann, voiced support for the German payments company’s chief executive, Markus Braun, despite controversy over previous months, according to an interview with a German newspaper.

A debate about the post would not be in the best interest of the company, Eichelmann told Handelsblatt in Thursday’s editions.

“I do not see a removal of Dr. Braun at the moment,” he said.

Shares in Wirecard slumped again on Wednesday as a prominent short seller demanded the sacking of Braun after a special audit was unable to verify its financial statements. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

