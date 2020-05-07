 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wizz Air makes masks compulsory on flights

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

LONDON, April 30 – Passengers travelling on Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air will be required to wear masks on its flights from now on, a spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Wizz said last week it would restart some flights from London’s Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin restoring services that have been halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s Lufthansa said a day earlier that masks would be compulsory on its flights.

The spokesman told Reuters that passengers who did not bring their own face masks would initially be provided with them free of charge. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Denis Bedoya

