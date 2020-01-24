Wladamir Klitschko trainer denies Deontay Wilder was ‘knocked out cold’ in sparring

Dillian Whyte claimed Deontay Wilder was ‘knocked out cold’ by Wladimir Klitschko in sparring.

Wladamir Klitschko’s former trainer Jonathan Banks has denied claims made by Dillian Whyte that Deontay Wilder was ‘knocked out cold’ by the Ukrainian during a sparring session years ago. Banks revealed that Wilder did hit the canvas, however.

Wilder and Whyte were both part of one of Klitschko's infamous sparring camps when they were boxing novices. Wilder, however, is now the WBC world champion while Whyte is the sanctioning body's No 1 mandatory challenger. The bad blood between both fighters recently hit boiling point, however, as Whyte revealed that Wilder hit the deck hard after getting in the ring with Klitschko.

"I've seen [Wilder] getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out," Whyte told Sky Sports. "It wasn't no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. "That's why they probably didn't want him to fight Wlad because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time."

But Klitschko’s long-time trainer Banks, who now training Gennady Golovkin, has refuted those claims. “I’m the one who picked Wilder and all the other sparring partners to come,” Banks told ThaBoxingVoice. “Did Wilder get knocked out cold in sparring by Wladimir? No, that’s the truth it didn’t happen. “Did he get dropped? Yes he did.”

Wilder, like expected, recently came out to defend himself, stating that he held his own against Klitschko. “I was only in the Klitschko camp one time and I held my own very well with everybody,” he said. “All of a sudden this mysterious untold story of me and Klitschko and he knocked me out.” Wilder takes on Tyson Fury on February 22 in a rematch from their December 2018 split decision draw.