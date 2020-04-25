Woman (20s) seriously injured after being hit by motorbike in Walkinstown

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian that occurred in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said that a woman aged in her 20s was struck by a motorcycle at around 9.45pm on the Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown.

The woman was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area on Thursday 23 April from 9.30-10pm, who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage to contact the Gardaí: