A section of Cromwellsfort Road.

Woman (20s) seriously injured after being hit by motorbike in Walkinstown

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred last night.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian that occurred in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said that a woman aged in her 20s was struck by a motorcycle at around 9.45pm on the Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown.

The woman was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area on Thursday 23 April from 9.30-10pm, who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage to contact the Gardaí:

  • Crumlin Garda Station on 016 666 200
  • The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
  • Or any Garda station.
