Woman (30s) arrested after robbery of shop in Dublin city centre

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been charged following a robbery at a retail premises in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened in the Thomas Street area at around 7.15pm last night.

The woman entered the premises, armed with a scissors, and threatened staff. She then fled the scene after the contents of the till were taken.

The suspect was observed and arrested immediately after the incident by gardaí on patrol in the area. She was taken to Kilmainham garda station, where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

