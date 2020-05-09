Woman (60s) sustains serious injuries after being struck by car in Mayo

A WOMAN IN her 60s has sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a car in Mayo yesterday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 12:20pm at Market Square, Castlebar, County Mayo.

She was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a car was later located a short distance away and technically examined in connection with this collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have dash cam footage from travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.