Woman charged after purportedly spewing on garda the other day night in Cabra

A WOMAN IN her 30s has actually been apprehended and charged following a public order as well as assault incident that occurred the other day night.

At around 6.20 pm on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin 7, a lady came close to a significant garda auto and began banging on it and screaming.

A garda representative stated that when a garda member exited the lorry, the lady altercation at the policeman.

She is likewise affirmed to have said she was waiting for test results for coronavirus.

She was jailed at the scene as well as was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The woman has since been charged as well as will show up at Dublin District Court this morning.

Comments are shut for legal reasons