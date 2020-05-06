Woman charged with spitting on shop guard

A woman has been charged after allegedly spitting on a security guard working at a NSW supermarket.

The woman was shopping at a store in Raymond Terrace, near Newcastle, about 9pm on Wednesday when the guard asked her to make her way to the register as the store was about to close, police said.

It’s alleged the woman refused to leave and continued shopping, before spitting on the guard’s face and hitting him with her bag after he again asked her to finish shopping.

She was escorted from the store, but was later arrested and charged with common assault and offensive behaviour.

The 41-year-old was given conditional bail and is due to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on July 20.