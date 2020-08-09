Woman dies of broken heart moments after crawling into bed with dead husband

A woman died of a broken heart just moments after watching her husband of 70 years die from cancer.

Raymond and Kathleen Atkins celebrated their landmark wedding anniversary at their home in Crewe, Virginia.

Raymond was discharged from hospital after battling the lung cancer for the past two years and vowed to return home for their 70th anniversary on July 22.

But his health deteriorated days after and the 90-year-old passed away in his sleep in the early hours one morning.

The couple’s son Les Atkins told WRAL : “He called me and said, ‘I prayed to God all night and all day that I can leave this hospital, and I will be out of here in the morning.’ This was the day before their anniversary.”

Overcome with grief, Kathleen, 86, crawled into bed next to her husband, and died shortly after Raymond.

Les added: “She told my sister that she could not imagine life without him.

“Then, within a matter of minutes, my sister called back and said my mom had crawled in the bed with him and was overcome with grief.”

Kathleen then said: “I’m not gonna let him go alone.”

Les Atkins said that was pretty much her last words. Within minutes, Kathleen stayed true to her words.

Les continued “They did not want to go alone. They had endured this life together. They had this strong faith, and they just refused to be apart.

“It’s a fairy tale in every sense of the word.”

The couple had four children, six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

When Les sorted through his parents’ belongings, Les found some inspirational words she had written down.

“’Do the best that you can do.’ I think that’s all they did for 70 years. They did the best they could do,” he said.

Raymond and Kathleen Atkins will be laid to rest side by side.