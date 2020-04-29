Woman fined twice for spitting on workers

A 27-year-old woman has become one of the first people to be hit with a new $1300 on-the-spot fine for attacking frontline workers.

The woman was hit with two fines, one for spitting at a health worker and the other for spitting at a security guard.

She was attending Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane on Tuesday, just one day after the new on-the-spot fines had been announced, when the incidents occurred.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the Nundah woman spat on a health worker when she was asked to leave and then spat at the security officer as she departed.

“That female has been issued with the new infringement notice that was introduced recently for spitting on health care and emergency service workers,” Ms Carroll said.