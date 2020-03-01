Woman from Delft infected with coronavirus

THE HAGUE – The corona virus has been diagnosed in Delft. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has confirmed this. It is the first case of corona infection in our region. According to RIVM, the patient has not been in contact with patients previously infected in the Netherlands. According to the RIVM, the Delft patient has contracted the virus in Northern Italy.

The woman is in home isolation with symptoms of illness in Delft, reports the RIVM. The GGD Haaglanden has started a contact investigation. The RIVM cannot yet say anything about the age of the patient. It is the seventh case of infection in our country.

The first infection in the Netherlands was announced on Thursday evening. According to RIVM, a man from Loon op Zand in Brabant had recently been to the northern Italian region of Lombardy. He is now being nursed in isolation. In Diemen, a woman has been in quarantine since Friday. She too has been to the Italian region of Lombardy. In both cases, two family members of the first patients are also infected with the virus.

“Symptoms of the disease are fever and respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or cough,” says the RIVM. The virus can be spread through drops, for example if someone coughs or sneezes in someone else’s face.

Alertness

“The RIVM remains alert to possible new infections and applies the same protocol when new infections are found: isolation, contact research and continuous monitoring of the patient,” the institute says.

