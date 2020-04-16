Woman In Coronavirus Coma Surprisingly Gives Birth Without Even Knowing It

In what could be considered as one of the shining moments in the dark world of the coronavirus pandemic, a baby was born while her mother was in a coma. Angela Primachenko, 27 years old, in an interview with the “Today” show, said her family is looking at the event as some sort of a miracle. Angela’s twin sister, Oksana Luiten, is equally ecstatic about the event.

A Front Line Warrior

Angela Primachenko, a resident of Vancouver in Washington state, works as a respiratory therapist. If not for her pregnancy, her job would have taken her to the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. As the outbreak spread throughout the United States, her obstetrician told her to temporarily stop working as she is considered at risk.

She left her work in February while she was in her third trimester. In late March, however, she had a fever and was admitted to the Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, the hospital where she worked recently. Several days later, Primachenko was in a medically-induced coma and breathing with the help of a ventilator. She was already on her 33rd week of pregnancy.

Extremely Worried

Her husband, David, and Oksana Luiten, her twin sister, became increasingly worried about her condition during that time. While fighting for her life, the doctors at the hospital decided to induce labor while she was in a coma to ensure the safety of the baby. Without knowing it, Angela gave birth to a baby girl, whom her husband named Ava, on April 1.

Angela told the “Today” show that she became extremely worried when she woke up and saw that her baby bump was gone. So she would not worry anymore, nurses immediately told her she had given birth almost a week earlier. During the interview, her twin sister, Luiten, said, “She remembers looking down and not seeing her baby bump, she was scared, but the nurses and staff were the sweetest and they made her an ‘it’s a girl’ sign and they assured her that her little girl was doing well.”

Now, Angela and her family are extremely relieved that she was able to pull through. The mom of two believes she is “living a miracle” as both a coronavirus survivor and a mother who delivered her baby while fighting a difficult battle.