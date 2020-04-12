Woman in her 20s dies after car crash in Roscommon

A WOMAN WHO was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon has died.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was the front-seat passenger in the car when it crashed yesterday.

The woman and the male driver, who is also aged in his 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital after the car hit a wall shortly after 9am at Greatmeadow, Boyle, yesterday.

The woman died in hospital late last night.

The road was closed for a period yesterday for forensic collisions investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for road users who may have relevant camera footage or dashcam footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.