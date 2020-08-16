Woman receives new driving licence but realises ‘something isn’t right’ with photo

Driving licence photos may not always be the most flattering but at least they are a reliable way to prove your identity.

Most people are left cringing at the photo they have been stuck with for years to come but one woman was left in stitches when her new licence turned up in the post.

Jade Dodd found that although all of her personal details were recorded accurately, the photo wasn’t of her – but instead pictured the empty chair she had sat in to have it taken.

It was sent out to Jade in Tennessee without being spotted by anyone at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and it’s left her – and thousands of others – in hysterics.

“I was with my mum and we were going to eat lunch and I said ‘you need to this, it isn’t right’,” Jade said.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my licence fixed’. Then she looked it up in the system and goes ‘oh, I need my manager for this’.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and like ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’.”

And he’s not the only one making jokes after Jade shared the error on her Facebook page, with the post racking up more than 17,000 shares, as reported by WKRN.

The DMV said it was the first time the mistake had ever happened and explained the error dated back a few years, when Jade visited and a staff member saved the wrong photo to her profile by accident.

When she renewed her licence, it automatically attached the last picture saved to her a file – one of an empty chair.

It said: “When the department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.”