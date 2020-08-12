Woman thrown to the floor after asking fellow shopper to pull up face mask

A woman was pulled and thrown to the floor after asking a fellow shopper to pull up her face mask.

CCTV captured Margot Kagan being hurled to the ground after a verbal disagreement with another woman.

Margot was using a fax machine in the Staples store in New Jersey, US, when she spotted the other woman enter without her mask covering her face.

When Margot asked the woman to adjust her face covering, she said she was sworn at before being thrown to the shop floor.

Margot, who has been left with a broken knee, said: “When she started cursing me, I said, ‘well you’re endangering everyone.’

“So that’s when she took it upon herself to leave her little cube area and come in mine, but she’s, face-to-face with me, without the mask on properly.”

Follow all coronavirus updates on our live blog here

Margot, who walks with a stick after a recent liver transplant, held up her cane to stop the woman coming any closer.

But CCTV from inside the Staples store shows the woman reaching out to grab the cane before swining Margot around and onto the floor.

Margot added: “You know I hope the police find her because I’m pressing charges. I hope that the police are- that she’s terrified by the notion of the police coming to her job and arresting her.”

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching for the other woman.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the United States has now passed five million, with 163,000 deaths.

The grim milestone was recorded the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus, and confirms the US as the worst hit country, followed by Brazil and India.

New cases of coronavirus across America stand at around 54,000 a day.

Globally the number of coronavirus infections worldwide has passed 20 million – and the disease is still accelerating.

It took almost six months to reach 10 million cases after the first infection was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, but just 43 days to double that tally to 20 million.