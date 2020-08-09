Woman who woke up next to stranger wins 5-year legal battle as he admits truth

A woman who woke up in a five star hotel bed next to a stranger who filmed her naked has finally won a five year legal battle.

Emily Hunt, 41 woke up next to Christopher Killick who was clothed and laughing with a remote control in his hand as he watched TV but she said.

Ms Hunt, who has waived her anonymity, said she had never seen the 40-year-old before.

He later admitted to police that he had taken the video while she slept, which he claimed might have been ‘morally wrong’ but not illegal.

Just hours earlier the strategy consultant had been enjoying lunch and a drink with her dad in a restaurant in east London.

She stayed on after her father left to go to the airport and said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hotel.

Thames Magistrates Court heard that he had masturbated next to her as she slept before making a cup of tea and had planned to keep the video to pleasure himself again in the future.

Killick, from Brent, north west London, was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2015 but denied the allegations and was not charged due to a lack of evidence.

But Ms Hunt wanted the Crown Prosecution Service to charge him with voyeurism after he volunteered the video to police but they repeatedly refused to take action.

How Ms Hunt, then 36, arrived at the £300-a-night hotel that night remains a mystery.

But she has always maintained that an offence of voyeurism was made out, while the CPS contended that she could have “no reasonable expectation of privacy” from the alleged illicit filming.

Although voyeurism is a crime under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, the CPS stated that filming someone naked in a private room was not an offence if they had consented to being looked at naked.

In January 2020, the CPS withdrew its opposition to Ms Hunt’s claim and made a fresh decision to prosecute the accused, following a decisive judgment on the law in a parallel case from the Court of Appeal ruling that non-consensual intimate filming was illegal.

In May 2020, five years after he volunteered the 62 second video to police, Killick was arrested and charged with voyeurism.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court wearing a crumpled blue shirt and a face mask slung under his chin while Ms Hunt waited in another room.

Speaking after the hearing, the courageous Ms Hunt said: “I feel shaky but it is just amazing.

“This has been ongoing for five years and it is something he always said he did so it is an amazing moment. It is an important victory.”

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre said: “Mr Killick admitted while Ms Hunt fell asleep he masturbated right next to her on the bed.

“He then got up and made a cup of tea while she was sleeping.

“He had taken a short video of her sleeping and lying naked.

“This was in case he wanted to masturbate later. He wanted to get as much out of the experience as possible.”

On the day of the incident, Ms Hunt met her father at 11.30am and the pair enjoyed food and drinks at a restaurant in Bethnal Green.

Her last memory, after her father left for the airport, was being alone in the restaurant before waking up naked the following day next to a man laughing and watching TV.

Ms Hayre said: “Ms Hunt described her last memory as being in the restaurant alone and the next thing was waking up naked on a bed.

“Mr Killick was lying clothed. He was watching television and laughing.

“She has never seen him before in her life.“

Ms Hayre added: “She woke up cold and naked. He was smiling and acting like everything was okay.”

When Ms Hunt asked Killick who he was, he said his name was Christopher and that they were in the Town Hall Hotel.

Feeling frightened, Ms Hunt rang her ex husband, who remains a good friend and passed the telephone to Killick and the two men spoke.

She then texted a friend who contacted the police and fled the hotel room leaving behind her tights and her favourite necklace.

Ms Hayre said: “She had seen the police officers by the reception. She was frightened and had a panic attack when she got downstairs.”

Killick was taken to Bethnal Green police station where he admitted meeting Ms Hunt at a bar before going back to the hotel where sexual activity took place and volunteered the video to police.

Seona White, defending, said: “Mr Killick admitted to taking the 62 second video. He did not know that it was an offence but he knew morally that he should not have taken that video.

“He volunteered that to the police five years ago. The police have had that information for five years.”

Killick is understood to have told police he met Ms Hunt in a bar and the pair went to the hotel and had consensual sex.

He admitted one count of voyeurism by recording a private act at Town Hall Hotel on May 10, 2015.

He was accused of doing so to gain sexual gratification looking at the image of that person who did not consent to it being taken.

The voyeur was released on conditional bail and told not to contact Ms Hunt before he is sentenced next month.