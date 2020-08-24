Woman’s body found in freezer ‘brought in bin by man’, murder suspect claims

A man accused of killing two women and storing their bodies in a freezer today told a court the second victim was brought to his home in a wheelie bin by another man who allegedly helped him hide the first.

Henriett Szucs, 34, vanished after moving in with Zahid Younis, 35, and was last seen alive in the summer of 2016, the court heard.

The hearing was also told Mihrican Mustafa, 38, had also been visiting Younis at his home in Canning Town, east London, before she disappeared in May 2018.

Police made the grim discovery of the two women’s bodies fused together in a small chest freezer at Younis’ flat in Canning Town, east London, on 27 April 2019, jurors have heard.

They had both suffered appalling injuries including multiple broken ribs and Ms Mustafa’s sternum and larynx were also fractured.

Ms Szucs had been in the UK for several years and was last seen with Younis in the summer of 2016, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Ms Mustafa, also known as MJ and Jan, struggled with drug addiction and homelessness and had also been spending time with Younis before she vanished in May 2018, it was claimed.

By April last year he had ‘abandoned’ the property after shortages in the electrical supply accelerated the decomposition of the corpses inside, jurors heard.

Younis told the court he only ‘vaguely’ knew Ms Mustafa and had never had a relationship with her.

“She lived in the local area and most of the time she would beg outside the shop,” said Younis.

Jurors heard that Younis had only interacted with her by giving her change until they were introduced through their mutual friend Louise Skates late in May 2018.

“I didn’t even know her,” he said.

“First time I was introduced was by Louise.

“I saw her in the local area, I didn’t know her,” said Younis.

Younis admitted Ms Mustafa had been to his house ‘a couple of times’ but said she had only come with other people.

One of people she was with was Tommy Farmer, the associate that Younis had earlier claimed had helped him dispose of Ms Szucs’ body, the court heard.

Defence barrister Icah Peart QC asked him: “Who is Tommy Farmer?”

“Just an acquaintance,” said Younis.

“I have known him for about 15 years.

“He was basically blackmailing me and getting money off me every other month.”

The last time Younis claimed he had seen Ms Musafa alive was during their introduction at Ms Skates’ house.

“Did you see her dead,” asked his barrister.

“Yes,” replied Younis.

“It was in May 2018.

“I got a call from Farmer, Farmer was saying that he in some trouble and he is wanted for murder.”

“How did you respond,” asked Mr Peart.

“He was all over the place,” replied Younis.

“In a nutshell he was saying to me to get to Ted Jolley’s house.”

Younis claimed that when arrived at the address, he was led by Farmer into the living room where Mr Jolley and another man were waiting.

“Between the sofa and the coffee table there was someone lying on the floor I later understood to be MJ,” Younis told the court.

“Did you recognise her,” asked Mr Peart.

“She was lying on her side and her hair was covering her face,” said Younis.

“Farmer said to me he needed help to get rid of this body and the police were going to be all over him.

“As soon as I understood I kind of freaked out and shot out of the door like a bolt.”

Farmer followed him, shouting loudly and eventually catching up with him, the court heard.

“He said to me that I need to get the body into the freezer that I had in my flat,” said Younis.

“If I didn’t agree with him he was going to tell everybody that I already got a body in my freezer in my flat.”

He ordered Younis to go to his address and make sure nobody was around, jurors were told.

Later that evening Younis claimed that he heard a buzzer, looked out of the window and saw Farmer and Jolley standing outside with a wheelie bin.

Once he let them in, Farmer ordered his associate to stand guard and entered the flat pushing the bin, a court heard.

“Basically I learned that MJ was in the wheelie bin,” said Younis.

“He opened the cupboard and he put her in the freezer.”

Mr Peart asked: “What were you doing while he did that.”

“I was just standing there, there wasn’t much space,” said Younis.

“Then both bodies were in the fridge.”

The two men realised the freezer door wouldn’t close and tried to force it, jurors heard.

After those attempts had failed Farmer proceeded to grab a crutch, Younis claimed.

“He was banging at the body, it still wouldn’t close.

“He said to me I am going to defrost the freezer and come back, because he said I can’t keep the freezer day open,” said Younis.

Farmer came back ‘about a week’ later to finish the grim task, the court heard.

Eventually the two managed to stuff the bodies into the freezer and close the door, the court heard.

Younis said that in the months following he ‘didn’t feel good at all’ and was ‘petrified’ of sleeping in his flat.

Earlier jurors were told a series of text messages between Ms Mustafa and Younis a month before he said he had met her.

But Younis denied he had sent them, saying that somebody else must have been using his phone.

Mr Peart asked: “Why would somebody else need to use your phone to contact MJ?”

“Because I was having a phone and enough credit.

“Most people in the drug taking community do not have phones,” said Younis.

Asked about a fingerprint of Ms Mustafa found on his cupboard, Younis said he had no idea how it got there.

Younis insisted he did not change the carpet in his flat to get rid of blood stains.

The real reason, he said, was that dog, a Japanese Akita, was moulting and he didn’t want to deal with the hair.

Younis told the court that when he was arrested getting in a cab at Ladbroke Grove, he was actually on his way to turn himself into the police.

But he denied that when he said that when he told the officer that it was ‘his house’ and ‘problem’ he had been referring to the bodies in the freezer.

He said he had been staying at that address with his brother and some friends.

“I was referring to them, they were not involved in this case, but the police manipulated what I said to be something I didn’t say,” said Younis.

At this point Younis became agitated in the witness box said prosecutor Duncan Penny QC ‘made him feel uncomfortable’.

“He is staring at me like that and looking at me like that,” said Younis.

“I can feel his eyes on me and he is hovering over me.”

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb suggested that he look at the jury instead.

Younis, of Vandome Close, denies two counts of murder.

The trial continues.