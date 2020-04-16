‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Why Patty Jenkins Brought Steve Back

The announcement about Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) returning in “Wonder Woman 1984” came as a bit of a shock to the fans. In a recent interview, lead cast member Gal Gadot explained why the character’s return is important for the film’s story and the people involved.

In a recent interview with Empire, Gadot explained that Pine was “an integral part” of the first film and he was also one of the reasons why it became such a big hit. This made it important to bring the character back to repeat the success formula in the sequel. Besides, both Gadot and director Patty Jenkins “really enjoyed” working with the Steve Trevor actor and wanted him back on the set.

As far as the story is concerned, there was a challenge in bringing Steve back because he sacrificed his life in the first film in order to save everyone from toxic gas. Commenting on the issue, Gadot assured the fans that screenplay writer Geoff Johns has managed to bring the character back in “Wonder Woman 1984” in a way that “serves the narrative.”

How will Steve return from death? There has been some speculation that the villain Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) will have something to do with it.

The other big villain in the upcoming film is Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The character will be introduced as Barbara Minerva, but she will later transform into the villainous creature. The trailers have already teased what Barbara will look like, and recently leaked pictures of a toy has revealed what Cheetah will look like, CBR reported. The leaked picture has confirmed that the villain’s look will be comic book accurate.

The highly anticipated sequel is set to be yet another hit from the franchise. However, Jenkins recently told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that her job is not just to deliver the numbers at the box office. The director explained that another hit movie will not only prove that this model works, but it will also “hopefully help other people.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” was initially supposed to be released in June. The film’s release has been postponed and it will now hit theaters on Aug. 14.