‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Takes Us Back To Her Roots With Instagram Photo

Gal Gadot took a moment to publicly reflect on one of her ancestors. The “Wonder Woman” star shared with fans a photo of her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor who was imprisoned at Auschwitz during World War II.

“This is my sweet grandpa Abraham Weiss wearing the prison camp uniform he was forced to wear as a teenager during the Holocaust in Auschwitz,” she wrote in the Instagram photo introduction.

Gadot is Israeli-born and has been vocal in interviews and on social media about her pride for her nationality and Jewish upbringing. On April 11, she took to social media to announce she joined the Israel National Council for the Child, an organization that serves as an advocate for children’s rights in Israel.

“I joined the Israeli National Council for children to help raise awareness of the struggles children are having in these troubled times,” she wrote in the post alongside a video of her announcement in Hebrew.

She has also given fans a look at how her own family celebrates Jewish traditions and holidays like Passover, as well as some of her favorite Israeli meals over the years, including Shakshuka, an Israeli breakfast dish made with eggs, onion, peppers and tomatoes.

Her latest post pays tribute to her late grandfather who Gadot said, “lost his entire family” to the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“…he lost his entire family because they were the ‘wrong race’ in someone else’s opinion, and miraculously avoided his own untimely death 9 times(!!!),” she wrote.

She went on to explain how she misses her grandfather, but that his “legacy is always with us.”

“…your love for life and all people.. your ability to forgive and to see the good in everything. You were bigger than life and you are so missed,” she said.

The photo was posted on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed this year on April 21.