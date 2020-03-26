Woolworths installs shields to protect staff from customers amid coronavirus

Supermarket giant Woolworths will install protective glass shields at stores protect staff from the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Managing director Claire Peters confirmed on Channel Nine’s Today Show on Monday that screens will be rolled out at all stores nationally.

‘We’ve started putting up some screens in order that our team and customers feel safe as they come and shop,’ she said.

Screens were installed at Sydney’s Town Hall and Kellyville North stores and will be rolled out at other stores nationwide in the coming weeks.

‘As our team members continue providing for the community, we will do everything necessary to uphold public health and safety in our stores,’ Ms Peters said in a statement supplied to Daily Mail Australia.

‘We know it’s not always easy to maintain social distancing at our checkouts, so we’ve started installing plexiglass screens as an additional safeguard for our team members and customers.’

‘Our stores remain open and we will continue to stand by the Australian community through this health crisis.’

‘We thank our customers for their understanding as we work through these challenging times together.’

Woolworths announced last Friday that security guards will be employed at all of its stores nationwide to protect staff and customers amid the recent panic buying chaos.

Many stores are already be manned by the new security guards.

The supermarket giant has also implemented a range of in-store social distancing measures in the wake of the federal government’s new rules announced last week.

Shoppers are encouraged to use their trolley as a distance guide and to follow floor markings when waiting at the checkout.