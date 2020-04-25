World Book Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes To Celebrate Literature And Writers

World Book Day is observed every year on April 23 with an intention to promote reading. It was officially designated in 1995 by UNESCO to give “an opportunity to recognize the power of books to change our lives for the better and to support books and those who produce them.”

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was selected as the World Book Capital of 2020.

“The city of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was selected because of the strong focus on inclusive education, the development of a knowledge-based society and accessible reading for all parts of the city’s population,” the official website for World Book Day stated.

Here are some inspirational quotes, taken from Your Story and Good Reads, to celebrate literature and reading –