World Health Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes To Raise Awareness About Global Well-Being

World Health Day, an initiative by the World Health Organization, is celebrated annually on April 7 in order to raise awareness about health and well-being. The day also marks the founding of the WHO which was established on April 7, 1948.

Every year, there is a specific theme related to health for World Health Day. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the WHO has decided to dedicate this year to nurses and midwives and focus on highlighting their current status around the world.

“7 April 2020 is the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response – providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response,” the WHO website said.

Here are some inspiring health quotes to celebrate World Health Day sourced from Wisdom Quotes: