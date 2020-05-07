World’s largest photo competition releases 20 heartwarming snaps to ‘spread some joy’

18 SHARES Share Tweet

From a skateboarding grandather to little girls running through a lavender field, the world’s largest photography competition has released 20 heartwarming pictures from last year’s contest to ‘spread some joy’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEWE Photo Award, released amazing snaps from around the world submitted for last year’s theme, Our World Is Beautiful, to mark the launch of the 2020 contest on 18th May.

In 2019, it received 448,152 submissions from all around the globe, which were reviewed by a jury made of experts.

Free to enter and open to both professional and amateur photographers, CEWE gave away €250,000 worth of prizes and ten winners were announced in an exclusive awards ceremony in Vienna in September 2019.

From Hungary to Tanzania, photographers captured simple pleasures of daily life, such as a bedtime story from Granddad in Hungary or splashing in puddles near London’s Tower Bridge, in images that showcase of love and happiness.

From two boys wearins face paint in Ethiopia, beaming at each other with flowers in their mouths to a laughing -couple in the kitchen embracing in Tanzania, these heartwarming images are a much-needed tonic in uncertain times.