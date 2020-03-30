‘Worse before they get better’: Boris Johnson issues letter to every UK household over Covid-19

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has sent a letter to every household in Britain telling residents “things will get worse before they get better” and urging residents to stay at home.

Johnson announced on Friday that he is in self-isolation after testing positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, with it later emerging that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive.

More than 1,000 people have died from the virus in the UK with over 17,000 people testing positive so far.

In his letter, Johnson said the British government would ensure every household could put food on the table but that the financial impact of the crisis wold be great.

“I understand completely the difficulties this disruption has caused to your lives, businesses and jobs. But the action we have taken is absolutely necessary, for one very simple reason,” he said.

“If too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to cope. This will cost lives. We must slow the spread of the disease, and reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment in order to save as many lives as possible. “I know many of you will be deeply worried about the financial impact on you and your family. The Government will do whatever it takes to help you make ends meet and put food on the table.” A leaflet was attached to the letter, outlining the supports available to industries and citizens. The North

The Northern Ireland Executive also announced a suite of new measures, in effect from 11pm last night, which further restricted the movement of residents.

The measures aligned closely with those introduced in the Republic of Ireland by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday.

The Executive said no-one may leave their home without reasonable excuse such as gathering necessities like groceries and medication, and for exercise once a day which must be carried out alone or with another member of an individual’s household.

“The Executive has agreed to adopt the powers in response to the serious and imminent threat to public health posed by Covid-19,” it says in a statement.

Over 275 people have so far tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland while 13 people have died.

Meanwhile, There are now a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the Republic.