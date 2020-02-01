‘Worst defeat since World War 2’ US official rages at UK China deal as Trump row erupts

BORIS JOHNSON’s decision to grant China’s tech giant Huawei a limited role in the UK communication network was branded “the biggest strategic defeat” since the early days of World War 2.

The staunch criticism against the UK Government’s latest deal with Huawei came from former speaker of US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich who claimed this was soon becoming the biggest strategic defeat for the US as he warned of the possible consequences of the decision made by Boris Johnson. Mr Gingrich told BBC Radio 4 Today Programme: “I think it’s the biggest strategic defeat for the US since the early days of WW2. I think people have got to wake up and understand this is a huge failure of our government bureaucracies to respond to a challenge we’ve seen coming.

“We are in danger of being in a world within a decade in which the primary manufacturer of equipment for cellular is Chinese. “As a consequence of that, the primary applications, just as the US has been dominant with things like Google and Facebook and Apple, which has led to things like Amazon, we may find ourselves a decade from now in a world in which every one of those dominant activities is Chinese. “And as a result, we may well have a Chinese information advantage that would mean that they would be able, for example, just take facial identification. “We know the Chinese have developed artificial intelligence because they’ve said it, which enables them to look at an entire stadium and in a matter of seconds identity a specific individual in a stadium of a hundred thousand people.

“Well, that applied worldwide and then scooping up that information and building that kind of debates should sober anybody. “This is a totalitarian dictatorship.” Huawei is the second-largest smartphone supplier in the world, after Samsung. The Chinese company is renowned for making leaps in the technology field and having a strong understanding of 5G network coverage.

The UK government has decided to allow the tech giant from China to be part of its 5G network as the country attempts to ensure national coverage is improved. The debate about Huawei concerns whether the tech giant can be trusted or whether its equipment will leave networks and phones vulnerable. Donald Trump has said Huawei could be used by China for spying on people, using its 5G technology. The country claims the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei’s military role and Huawei’s role in comms networks to argue represents a security risk.