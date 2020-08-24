Would you jump off Montenegro’s second-tallest bridge?

Rising 170m above the deepest canyon in Europe is Đurđevića Tara, the tallest bridge in northern Montenegro and one of the largest in the Balkans.

Although completed in 1940, the Tara Bridge was rebuilt after the central arch was blown up during the Italian invasion of Yugoslavia in 1941. Today, local adrenaline-seekers often use the 80-year-old road bridge, which was once the largest in Europe, to base jump or bungee to the deep forested gorge below.

Most visitors, however, opt for the 120km/hour ride on the nearby Tara Canyon Zipline. Spanning 350m across the Tara canyon, it’s one of the longest ziplines in Europe and offers unrivalled views of the Đurđevića Tara Bridge and the surrounding Durmitor National Park.

To experience the Đurđevića Tara from below, take to the Tara River’s raging white water on a rafting tour. A hike to the top of Mt Ćurevac, on the other hand, offers 360-degree views over the deepest part of the canyon.

The Đurđevića Tara Bridge is located in northern Montenegro, between the villages of Budečevica and Trešnjica. A single ride on the Tara Canyon Zipline costs €25, but several tour operators offer day trips which include ziplining, rafting, and hiking in Durmitor National Park for a package price.