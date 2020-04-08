WrestleMania 37 Matches: Predictions For WWE’s Biggest Card Of 2021 Feature The Rock, Ronda Rousey

WrestleMania 36 is in the books, meaning it’s already time for WWE to start planning for WrestleMania 37. A lot can happen over the course of the next year, but there are some logical feuds that could culminate on March 28, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Here are predictions for the five biggest matches at WrestleMania 37.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

It’s been seven years since The Rock had a real match in WWE. With WrestleMania being in Hollywood, it might be the perfect time for The Rock to get back in the ring. The real-life relationship between the two stars makes for an easy story to tell. Health is the only thing that’s prevented Reigns from competing in the WrestleMania main or co-main event over the last six years.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

Rousey hasn’t wrestled since dropping the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Becky still hasn’t lost the title since that victory. With Rousey expected to return to WWE at some point, the two women are on a collision course toward a singles match in the not-too-distant future.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match was the highlight of WrestleMania 36 Night 1. Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House match was the best part of Night 2. It only makes sense that the two superstars will come together for a match that takes place away from a wrestling ring. Considering The Fiend keeps reigniting Wyatt’s old feuds, a match with The Undertaker could be inevitable.

Brock Lesnar vs. Matt Riddle

Aside from Adam Cole, Riddle might have the most promise of any NXT superstar. He’s made it well-known that he wants a match with Lesnar. A match between the two former UFC superstars could be among the most intriguing on the WrestleMania 37 card. Lesnar has put over Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre in the last two years at WWE’s biggest event.

John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE clearly sees McIntyre as one of its top stars, allowing the Scottish wrestler to win the Royal Rumble and then make quick work of Lesnar in the final match of WrestleMania 36. Cena only wrestles the top stars at this point in his career. He’s already faced the likes of Reigns, Lesnar, The Undertaker and Seth Rollins in recent years, making McIntyre one of a handful of opponents that could make sense.