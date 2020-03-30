WWE: Ahead Of WrestleMania 36, Two-Time Champion Warns He Will End The Undertaker’s Career

Two-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, AJ Styles took another shot at The Undertaker as he said he would end the latter’s career.

The two WWE stars are set to face each other in the upcoming 36th edition of the WrestleMania, scheduled to take place in Florida. AJ Styles has challenged the Deadman for a Boneyard match that could be one of the marquees fights on “The Show of Shows.”

AJ Styles has been nasty in the promos of the fight he has presented in recent weeks, calling The Deadman old and broken down. The Phenomenal One went on to an extent of even insulting The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, who herself in a WWE Diva, for forcing her husband to continue wrestling.

During last week’s WWE RAW episode, AJ Styles and The Undertaker signed their contracts for their approaching WrestleMania fight. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are the members of O.C, which was formerly called the Club. AJ Styles, who is regarded as one of the world’s best professional wrestlers, reportedly signed his contract backstage before he sent out Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to hand the contract to The Undertaker so he could sign as well. However, the O.C members got completely thrashed by The Deadman.

AJ Styles still has not stopped belittling The Undertaker. Earlier on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to take a dig at the veteran once again and this time he has threatened to end the four-time WWE champion’s career.

While the fight was never a part of the WrestleMania 36 story, it is understood that several big matches were changed in the last few months. For the first time, the historic WrestleMania would be a two-night affair and due to the coronavirus crisis, it would take place without an audience.

WrestleMania 36 was initially planned to be held at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium but after the pandemic virus outbreak, the venue was shifted to WWE’s Performance Center in Florida.