WWE Could Face Huge Obstacle As Florida Governor Implements ‘Stay At Home’ Order

The COVID-19 scare has hit the WWE as they already made precautionary measures for their talents not to catch the virus. Now that coronavirus made its impactful presence in the US and has infected the most number of people in the world, they may be forced to make some changes.

Reports from Ringside News reveal that the WWE Programming might be halted as the government of Florida decided to take preventive measures and asked everybody to avoid going outdoors. The Washington Post said that it was in response to the criticisms towards Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the lawmakers for not implementing an order despite the growing number of cases in the state.

Since March 12, WWE had weekly episodes of their main brands – RAW, SmackDown, and NXT – inside the Performance Center in Orlando, FL and they are not letting any audiences into the venue. They are also making sure that everybody that goes inside the facility is in perfect health.

According to the article, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida almost approached 7,000 as of Tuesday, including 85 who died because of the said virus. Carlos Suarez of NBC posted on his social media that the governor issued a 30-day “stay-at-home” order in the entire state effective midnight.

The order, however, said that there will be exceptions but there are still no further details if the WWE will be part of those who will be given an exemption by the government.

Since airing live from their Orlando training facility, there have been a lot of events that happened sans the fans including Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “3:16 Day” and the Wrestlemania contract signing between Roman Reigns and Golberg for the WWE Universal Championship – but that will also not take place after the former confirmed the reports that he pulled out of the match due to health concerns. Reigns battled leukemia twice. Making him immunocompromised and said that he made the decision to protect his family.