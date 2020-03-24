WWE: Drew McIntyre’s Strong Message As He Answers Roman Reigns’ Question Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

Ahead of much-awaited WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre has indicated to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universe that he is hell-bent on making his presence felt on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Due to the current coronavirus crisis, WWE recently revealed that they were going ahead with the WrestleMania 36 but the event will take place without the fans. They also made a historical announcement that WrestleMania this year will be a two-night event and that earned quick reactions from fans and wrestlers, including Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog took to social media and made it clear that one of those nights will belong to him. “Two nights of @WrestleMania @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent,” Roman Reigns wrote on his official Twitter account.

Drew McIntyre, who recently won the Royal Rumble where he eliminated quite a few wrestlers including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, reacted to The Big Dog’s question.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have some history together. After surrendering his WWE Universal title in 2018, Roman Reigns left the company to battle with leukemia. Months later, he made a return to the WWE Company just in time for the WrestleMania 35. Roman Reigns then joined hands with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on Drew McIntyre, King Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre then went on to face each other in the ring at WrestleMania 35 in a much-hyped match, which was won by the Big Dog.

McIntyre later aided Shane McMahon in defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. Later, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker teamed up to beat Shane McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

As per the known schedule, the WrestleMania 36 will see McIntyre clash against Brock Lesnar for the WWE title match, while Roman Reigns reportedly is gearing up to take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, with the latter’s Universal title on the line.