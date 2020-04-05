WWE: Fans Back Roman Reigns He Fires Back After ‘Coward’ Remarks By Fans From Wrestlemania Pull-Out

Roman Reigns’ decision to miss Wrestlemania 36 left the WWE scampering for a replacement as the former champion is set to face current Universal Champion Goldberg at the annual wrestling event for the belt.

That decision, however, was met by criticisms but Reigns isn’t having any of it.

The 34-year old former football player posted on his social media account that he made that choice to protect his family. “For all my fans, I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain … but sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family,” Reigns said on his IG Live video per New York Post article.

“You don’t know if I have newborns. You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man. Go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth.”

He also hit back at his critics, saying that they do not know the whole story as posted by Bleacher Report on their social media.

His decision to pull out of the event was due to health concerns. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that he is concerned about his personal health and isn’t feeling comfortable battling it out in the ring amid the coronavirus situation. Reigns battled cancer twice, making him immunocompromised, with the most recent one happened in 2018 when he needed to relinquish his WWE Universal Title as he shifted his focus on recovery and going back to the WWE at full health.

“This is by no means a retirement speech,” he said. “I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon,” he said in his speech. He later on returned on RAW four months after and said that his leukemia is in remission.

As there are some critics about his decision, there are also fans that are in favor of his decision.