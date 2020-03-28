WWE: No Battle Royal, Andre The Giant Memorial For Wrestlemania 36

Coronavirus spares no one so preventive measures need to be observed strictly and the World Wrestling Entertainment will oblige to this ruling.

The WWE confirmed the reports that the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 will drop Battle Royal formats for their annual wrestling event, which means that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Women’s’ Royal Rumble, and other matches of the same nature will not be done on the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the WWE won’t be having the said format as a way for them to “flatten the curve”. This is also following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US government to stop the increase of coronavirus cases in the country.

The decision was also done due to the nature of the competition where the number of participants inside the ring while making contact with each other. Everybody who comes in the WWE Performance Center is being examined by physicians to check everybody’s health condition before entering.

During last year’s Wrestlemania 35, two battle royal matches were part of the line-up – the Women’s Battle Royal took place and Carmella bested 16 other women to become the second winner of the event after Naomi won the inaugural Women’s Battle Royal the year prior against 19 other women and; the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that was won by Braun Strowman after eliminating actor Colin Jost.

Wrestlemania 36 will also be held inside the WWE Performance Center behind closed doors after being initially set in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL and makes this the first-ever PPV event by WWE where there will be no fans allowed to watch. Wrestling Inc reported that it will become a two-day streaming event and it will be hosted by former NFL player Robert Gronkowski.