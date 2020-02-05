WWE pay touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at Royal Rumble following legend’s tragic death

WWE shared their condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family following the fatal helicopter crash.

WWE paid a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during the Royal Rumble after their tragic death. Kobe and GiGi, as she was usually known, died with seven other people when a helicopter they were travelling on crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel immediately showed up at the scene but were unable to save anyone on board with all nine people confirmed dead. koby and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball training before their private helicopter went down. Eyewitnesses claim they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down. Tributes have been pouring from all over the sporting world and WWE shared their condolences during the Royal Rumble show, which took place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Senior commentator Michael Cole shared the wrestling giants’ message with Corey Graves by his side following Roman Reigns victory against King Corbim in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Cole said: “Ladies and gentlemen, NBA legend Kobe Bryant perished today in a helicopter crash in California. “His 13-year-old daughter and seven others also were killed. “On behalf of our global WWE Universe, we offer our condolences to Kobe’s family and the families and friends of all those affected by the horrific tragedy.”

Bryant died at the age of 41 and is survived by his wife Vanessa as well as his other three daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri. He is considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of basketball, having made 18 All-Star teams during his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers The Black Mamba spent his whole career with the Los Angeles outfit and won five NBA Championships. WWE superstars also paid tribute to the American superstar on social media immediately after hearing the sad news.

Two-time women’s champion Paige tweeted: “This is wild.. RIP Kobe.” Mustafa Ali shared his condolences to Bryant’s family: “We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family. “Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them.” NXT star Riddick Moss posted: “Kobe is my favorite basketball player ever. I’ve always admired and tried to emulate his approach to the game amongst many other things.

“Thank you for the example you set, and for the memories I’ll never forget Black Mamba. Rest In Peace.” Lio Rush is in absolute shock of the sad news and said: “Woah….. no way.”

