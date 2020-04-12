WWE Releases Two Superstars From ‘SmackDown,’ AEW Next Logical Destination

One of WWE’s best tag teams of the past few years is no longer with the company. WWE announced Friday that it has parted ways with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival.

“Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” WWE said in a statement.

Dawson indicated on social media Thursday that his time with WWE was coming to an end.

Guys, for shoot, even if you called us boring or said we have dad bods or no charisma or can’t cut a promo, I love all of y’all. Professional Wrestling has always been my dream. Y’all made it possible. #FTR

There have been rumors for some time that The Revival’s days with WWE were numbered. It was reported in January 2019 that Dawson and Wilder asked to be released from their contracts.

Sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet last year that The Revival was upset with the way WWE’s tag team division was treated. They were reportedly frustrated with “the lack of promos, backstage segments and direction of the division.”

Expect there to be increased speculation that the tag team will sign with All Elite Wrestling. The Revival was often mentioned in The Young Bucks’ “Being The Elite” YouTube series before AEW was even formed.

“I think there is potential for money to be made with the Young Bucks. Hell yeah, I wanna fight them, hell yeah I wanna make money with them,” Dawson told WrestleTalk last year when asked about The Young Bucks. “That expletive [F**k The Revival] that they said about us I guarantee they would never say to my face.”

Luke Harper (now Brodie Lee) and Matt Hardy recently joined AEW after leaving WWE.

The Revival was one of the most successful tag teams in NXT history with two championship reigns that lasted a combined 326 days. Dash and Dawson had two short SmackDown Tag Team Championship runs in 2019, both of which lasted fewer than two months.