WWE Rumors: John Cena Hints Retirement After Posting Cryptic Tweet, Fans Weigh In

Are we still going to see John Cena? No pun intended.

Wrestling fans were treated to a two-day Wrestlemania 36 streaming as WWE held their biggest annual event in a closed-door venue due to threats of coronavirus and a couple of matches were taped and treated with a cinematic approach that earned the admiration of the fans.

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles set the bar on Day One as the two WWE stars lived up to the hype of their much-awaited face-off. Styles arrived at the venue inside a coffin while “The Phenom” brought some memories of his “American Badass” persona years back as he arrived riding his motorcycle with a Metallica hit “Now That We’re Dead” on the background.

The match ended as “The Phenomenal One” was buried alive by “The Deadman” and the match raised the expectations if the Firefly Funhouse match between Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will be able to go at par with the Boneyard match.

The match did not disappoint.

The bizarre-themed fight brought back memories and random scenes that left the fans, and the Master of Thuganomics himself, puzzled which resulted in a victory for “The Fiend”.

A couple of days after the fight, rumors started to swirl if the match was the last one for The Undertaker but it the talks about who is quitting now turned to the other pair as Cena posted a cryptic tweet that talks about ending something as also reported by Metro.

A day before the tweet, he also posted where he appears to be contemplating his goals, though it was not mentioned.

The Wrestlemania match with Wyatt was his first wrestling match for over a year now. It isn’t clear if he will go full-time in Hollywood and take the entertainment path of something else but as long as the details aren’t disclosed, the fans will continue to speculate what’s the reason behind the idea of retirement.