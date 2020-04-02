WWE Rumors: Rodman Ready To Face Gronkowski At Wrestlemania

Dennis Rodman has always been known to be fearless and someone who could do extreme things. Though he was a pain for most NBA players on the basketball court with his defense and mind games, he did dip his hands in wrestling way back in 1998.

Some may have not witnessed that when Rodman teamed up with Hulk Hogan to face Diamond Dallas Page and another retired NBA legend in Karl Malone. This was under the World Champion Wrestling banner that went down during Bash at the Beach 1998. Most know that wrestling is made more for entertainment although the physicality is real. Below is a clip of that 1998 wrestling event.

The Worm heard that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski is joining the WWE bandwagon and probably recalled that old wrestling run. And when someone asked him if he would want to wrestle again, it appears he wants to but against Gronk, NBC Sports reported.

For his part, Gronkowski also had a short stint of WWE action back in 2017. This was during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33 where he helped Mojo Rawley. For now, the former New England Patriot singed with the WWE as a host for Wrestlemania 36. There is no word if he will get to wrestle in the ring, at least not yet.

With not much experience, facing Rodman could make sense. Gronkowski does hold the age advantage at just 30 years old. The match will need to be monitored closely especially on the part of Rodman. Though he seems physically fit, he could get hurt since he is not like other aging WWE stars who have managed to stay fit and are accustomed to ring action.

It remains to be seen if Gronkowski or the WWE would take into consideration the idea of having Rodman face the former tight end in a wrestling match. The creative team has found ways to make things like this happen for as long as the WWE fans want it.

Such a showdown would have been grand for Wrestlemania 36. But with the coronavirus forcing most to stay indoors, the WWE spectacle is likely to be held in front of a crowd-less place. Tasked to host Wrestlemania 36, Gronkowski will need to find some creative ways to make it interesting together with the WWE creative team.