WWE Star Happy To Be In Great Health Before Wrestlemania 36 Match

Used to deal with health issues of his own, former WWE champion Roman Reigns savor the opportunity of being part of Wrestlemania again. The setup, though, wouldn’t be the same as the previous Wrestlemania event that he‘s been as the promotion is one with the world in avoiding crowds.

The former powerhouse of the trio “The Shield” is set to face current WWE Universal Champion Goldberg and being a part of the grandest stage of WWE events still makes him feel upbeat. He is facing very tough opposition but for him, the result of his match won’t matter to him.

“Don’t care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate,” said Reigns per Ringside News. “Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful.”

Reigns have been to four straight Wrestlemania events – Wrestlemania 31 to 34 – where he used to highlight a couple of those PPV events. He’s been at the main event of Wrestlemania 32 where he beat Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship and at Wrestlemania 33 where he gave The Undertaker his second loss in his legendary Wrestlemania run.

Goldberg, on the other hand, is on his second title reign as the Universal Champion after beating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt a Super ShowDown in February. He issued an open challenge for his title on SmackDown where Reigns came out to accept the offer.

From the initial plan of having it live in Tampa, FL, the WWE decided to have it inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with no spectators as a precautionary measure from the coronavirus spread. The event was announced to be a two-day streaming spectacle the first time in history.