WWE Stars, Fans Celebrate Drew McIntyre’s Historic Win Over Brock Lesnar At Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 36 left its mark as one of the most memorable PPV that the WWE has ever produced despite the circumstances surrounding the production of the show – the coronavirus scare and the cancellation of the what was supposed to be a huge night in Tampa, FL.

In the main event, Drew McIntyre made it to the history books as he became the first British WWE Champion after beating the now-dethroned champ Brock Lesnar at the main event of this year’s Wrestlemania. The victory over the “Beast Incarnate” made him the face on almost all headlines.

His fellow WWE stars are with him in celebrating the historic victory for the Scottish wrestler – the biggest singles title in his WWE career. His last appearance was being a part of 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater and said that he wouldn’t be in the position that he was in before tonight’s match if he wasn’t released six years ago.

“Not where I’m at now, that’s for sure. I think for a number of reasons, I think if you transition me from the 3MB guy to fight for the WWE title, the fans wouldn’t have bought it because of the way I was positioned for such a long time,” said McIntyre off a transcript on SEScoops.

Now that he’s on the top of the WWE, the fans, followers, as well as fellow wrestlers cannot help but be happy about the accomplishment of the Scotland-born WWE star.

McIntyre got the opportunity after winning the 2020 Edition of Royal Rumble where he bested 29 other superstars after joining the fray as entrant no. 16. He was also the one who eliminated Brock Lesnar from the rumble.

McIntyre received serious punishment – two suplexes and three F5s – from the hands of Lesnar before finding the time to land four Claymore kicks and become the current champion.

From a last-minute name-change and failing to put justice to “The Chosen One” tag years back, he is now the face of the WWE.